Vivek Ramaswamy faces backlash over barefoot interview

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 39-year-old entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, is at the center of an unexpected controversy after a clip of him giving a barefoot interview from his home resurfaced online. The video, originally recorded during a live stream last year, has ignited heated debate on social media, with critics accusing Ramaswamy of acting "uncivilised" and "anti-American."

The dumbest argument I’ve heard against Vivek is that going barefoot in your own house is anti-American. I guess too many people grew up on sitcoms where they wear their shoes in bed. pic.twitter.com/JVfJMa6VKe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2025

The footage shows Ramaswamy sitting comfortably in his home, barefoot, while speaking on a range of topics. Some social media users have expressed strong disapproval of the casual nature of the interview, arguing that his choice to go without shoes is an affront to American decorum. The backlash has sparked a wider discussion about the standards of professionalism and the influence of media portrayals on social expectations.

Despite Cheong's defense, many critics continued to express their outrage on social media. One user wrote, "Vivek will never be governor of Ohio. This is unacceptable for America." Another added, "Maybe at least have some socks on while you interview for a position in the most powerful empire on the planet, yeah?" A third user took issue with Ramaswamy's choice to go shoeless, writing, "Vivek lectures us about education while barefoot. Uncivilised." However, not everyone was critical of Ramaswamy's actions. Many users came to his defense, pointing out that removing shoes indoors is a common practice in many cultures, including in South and East Asia. “Nearly all Indians go barefoot in their own homes. There's nothing wrong with it. Just a cultural thing,” a user commented, while another added, “In Indian tradition, it is customary to take off your shoes before entering someone's home, considered a sign of respect and hygiene, as it prevents bringing dirt and germs from outside into the house; this practice is widely followed.” Political commentator Kim Iversen added to the debate saying, "I understand this is a ‘culture' thing, but you non-Asians wearing shoes in your homes need a culture shift." Iversen added that in her own home, shoes are not allowed, and that socks are also prohibited due to the risk of slipping on hardwood floors. As the debate continues to unfold, Ramaswamy remains a figure who challenges conventional norms, both in his political views and personal choices.



