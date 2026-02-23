Violence in Mexico After Drug Lord Killing; Flights Cancelled

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Multiple Mexican football games were suspended Sunday due to an outbreak of violence in the aftermath of the army killing a top cartel leader.

The cancelled games included the seventh round of the Clausura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX professional football league, multiple women's league matches and an international friendly match between Mexico and Iceland.

The matches were postponed in the aftermath of Mexican officials confirming the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which saw retaliatory violence break out in several areas.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and said the central government was in coordination with state authorities in response to the violence.

US and Canadian airlines canceled dozens of flights to parts of Mexico on Sunday as violence broke out following the killing of a major drug kingpin.

US carriers Alaska, United and Southwest, along with Canada's WestJet and Air Canada, all announced the suspension of flights to locations including Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

The US State Department on Sunday urged American citizens in Mexico to shelter in place amid violence, road blocks and flight cancellations after Mexican soldiers killed a top cartel boss.

"Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice," said a statement from the department's Consular Affairs section on social media platform X.

"Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta," it said.