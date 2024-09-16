Violence has no place in America: Kamala Harris Reacts to Trump Florida Shooting
The US Vice-President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris reacted to the "apparent assassination attempt" on former US President Donald Trump and said that violence has no place in America.
In a post on X, Kamala Harris said, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”
The Republican nominee Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt on Sunday after gunshots were fired outside a golf course in Florida where Trump was playing. The suspect was arrested.
Following the incident, the former US President said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”
In July, there was an assassination attempt on Trump after he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He sustained an injury to his right ear.
The US President Joe Biden also reacted to the shooting incident and said that there is no place for political violence.
Biden wrote on X, “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”
“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed.There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” he added.
Biden wrote on X, “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”
“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed.There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” he added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story