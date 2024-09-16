Violence has no place in America: Kamala Harris Reacts to Trump Florida Shooting

The US Vice-President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris reacted to the "apparent assassination attempt" on former US President Donald Trump and said that violence has no place in America.



In a post on X, Kamala Harris said, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”





The Republican nominee Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt on Sunday after gunshots were fired outside a golf course in Florida where Trump was playing. The suspect was arrested.



Following the incident, the former US President said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”



In July, there was an assassination attempt on Trump after he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He sustained an injury to his right ear.

