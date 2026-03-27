 Top
Home » World

Vietnam Waives Green tax to Cut Petrol Prices by a Quarter: Trade Ministry

World
27 March 2026 8:46 AM IST

Vietnam waives fuel tax to curb soaring petrol prices amid global energy disruption

Vietnam Waives Green tax to Cut Petrol Prices by a Quarter: Trade Ministry
x

Vietnam: Vietnam temporarily waived an environmental tax on fuel to cut soaring petrol prices by a quarter on Friday, the trade ministry said, as the Middle East war disrupts global energy supplies.

"From 24:00 on March 26, 2026 to the end of April 15, 2026, the environmental protection tax rate for gasoline (excluding ethanol), diesel fuel, and aviation fuel will be 0 VND/liter," read an environment tax statement posted on the government website.

vietnam Iran 
Vietnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X