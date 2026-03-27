Vietnam Waives Green tax to Cut Petrol Prices by a Quarter: Trade Ministry

Vietnam: Vietnam temporarily waived an environmental tax on fuel to cut soaring petrol prices by a quarter on Friday, the trade ministry said, as the Middle East war disrupts global energy supplies.

"From 24:00 on March 26, 2026 to the end of April 15, 2026, the environmental protection tax rate for gasoline (excluding ethanol), diesel fuel, and aviation fuel will be 0 VND/liter," read an environment tax statement posted on the government website.