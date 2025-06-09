Video Shows Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned At US Airport; Deported

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” Jain wrote.

The user, Kunal Jain, shared photos and videos of the student on his X handle, where the student can be seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground. He said that the student was "treated like a criminal."

Kunal Jain, an entrepreneur, further claimed that the student was supposed to board the same flight as him but was never boarded.

“This poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar — he was to be boarded last night on the same flight as me, but he never got on. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented,” he added.

According to Jain, the student, who spoke in Haryanvi language, claimed that he was not mad but that authorities were trying to prove him mad.

“These children get their visas and board flights in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the purpose of their visit to immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight, tied up like criminals. Every day, 3–4 such cases are happening. There have been several similar incidents in recent days,” Jain said.