Video of women ordering camel after getting stuck in desert, Internet reacts

An amusing video is making rounds on Instagram where two women lost in the desert book Uber Camel for their way back.

The vehicle of the two women broke down and was allegedly stuck in a desert in Dubai and sought help to rescue them.



As one of them tried to open the Uber app, they found an option of 'Uber Camel' to their surprise. After the seemingly unusual transport was booked, they were surprised as the man came and introduced himself as an "Uber Camel driver."

In the video, a woman hopped on the camel and as the camel approached the other one, she exclaimed, "We got lost and ordered a camel."



The woman who ordered the camel ride, asked the driver, "What do you do for a living?"



"I drive Uber Camel, and help people who get lost in the desert," he replied.





The driver further explained that he helps trapped travelers in the desert. The video was allegedly recorded at Al Badayer on Dubai-Hatta Road.

The video garnered huge attention on social media, and left various people stunned, while some even called the video 'fake.'

A user commented, "Only in Dubai can you order a camel like it's no big deal."

"Doesn't look like you're in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you only. And you're in Sharjah as there's no red dunes in Dubai," another user asked.



A person asked, "How can they be lost if they have a working smartphone, internet, and GPS?"



A fourth person commented, "Can people stop posting fake stories."

