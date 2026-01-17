 Top
Venezuela Interim Leader Sacks Minister Over Maduro Links

17 Jan 2026 8:22 AM IST

The change comes amid pressure from Washington following the January 3 US military raid that ousted Maduro.

Colombian businessman Alex Saab leaves after a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (out of frame) at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on December 20, 2023. Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez dismissed Colombian businessman Alex Saab from his post of Minister of Industry on January 16, 2025. Saab has been accused of being a front man for the deposed President Nicolas Maduro. The change comes amid pressure from Washington following the attacks on January 3. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP)

Venezuela's interim president on Friday dismissed businessman Alex Saab, accused of working as a front man for deposed leader Nicolas Maduro, from his post as minister of industry.

In a Telegram message, Delcy Rodriguez announced the ministry would be combined with a commerce ministry and thanked Saab -- a Colombian-born Venezuelan -- "for his service to the Homeland; he will be taking on new responsibilities."
The change comes amid pressure from Washington following the January 3 US military raid that ousted Maduro. Saab, released in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States, was appointed to office in 2024 by Maduro.


