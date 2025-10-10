Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award to Trump

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, said Friday that her compatriots were counting on the United States to help achieve freedom from the authoritarian rule of President Nicolas Maduro.





This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.



We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025





"This immense recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is an impetus to conclude our task: to achieve freedom," she wrote on X.

"Today, more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve freedom and democracy," she added.