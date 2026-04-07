US Has More Measures It Hasn’t Yet Deployed Against Iran: Vance

Budapest: US Vice President JD Vance warned Tuesday the US has "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use" against Iran, adding he was "hopeful" negotiations would avoid them being deployed.

"The United States States has largely accomplished its military objectives," Vance told reporters during a visit to Hungary, adding that "there's going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then" when the US deadline expires, at 0000 GMT Wednesday.

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," he added.