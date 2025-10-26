US Warship Arrives in Trinidad and Tobago, Near Venezuela

Port of Spain: A US warship arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for joint exercises near the coast of Venezuela, AFP reporters witnessed, as Washington escalates pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

The USS Gravely, whose upcoming arrival was announced Thursday by the Trinidadian government, was visible off the coast of the capital, Port of Spain.

It is set to remain docked in Port of Spain until Thursday, during which time a contingent of US Marines will conduct joint training with the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force, according to the local government.

The exercises are part of a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against drug-trafficking organizations in Latin America, which has targeted Venezuela in particular.

US forces have blown up at least 10 boats they claimed were smuggling narcotics, killing at least 43 people, and Trump has also threatened strikes on land targets in Venezuela.

Maduro, a longtime Trump foe whose reelection last year was widely rejected as fraudulent, has accused the United States of attempting to topple him.

The standoff escalated sharply on Friday, when the Pentagon ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.