US Travel Risks Grow for Indian H-1B, F-1 Visa Holders

Amid rising uncertainty surrounding US immigration policies, legal experts are urging visa holders—including H-1B workers, international students (F-1), and even green card holders—to carefully reconsider any travel outside the country. Although India is not included in the US's proposed travel ban list, returning to the US has become increasingly challenging due to stricter inspections, extended visa processing times, and intensified scrutiny at consulates.

Immigration attorneys warn that individuals leaving the US for visa renewals or work-related travel may face unexpected administrative hurdles. Reports indicate a growing backlog and significant delays in visa stamping at US consulates abroad. Many applicants find themselves stuck in administrative review without clear reasons, resulting in prolonged processing times. Legal experts especially caution H-1B and F-1 visa holders to evaluate their travel plans thoroughly before leaving the US.

Adding to the complications, the US State Department recently updated its guidelines for visa interview waivers, commonly known as "dropbox" applications. Previously, non-immigrant visa holders (excluding visitor visas) whose visas had expired within the past 48 months were eligible for renewal without an interview. However, this eligibility period has now been reduced to just 12 months. As a result, more applicants must attend in-person interviews, making the visa renewal process longer and more complex.

This policy shift particularly affects those transitioning from an F-1 student visa to an H-1B work visa and individuals applying for H-1B extensions if their prior visa expired over a year ago. These applicants, who once benefited from streamlined interview waivers, must now schedule and attend in-person interviews at US consulates, leading to further delays and uncertainties.

Extreme vetting measures, including secondary inspections and even detentions at US airports, have also become more common. Immigration experts warn that even applicants with a history of multiple visa approvals could face administrative processing, delaying their return indefinitely.

Compounding the issue, consular officers now hold the authority to refuse a visa and return the case to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for re-adjudication. This action could strand H-1B employees and other visa holders outside the US for months, causing disruptions to both professional and personal lives.

Given these increasing risks, immigration experts strongly advise visa applicants and their employers to prepare contingency plans for potential travel delays and administrative challenges. The evolving immigration landscape underscores the need for careful planning and legal guidance for anyone considering international travel while on a US visa.