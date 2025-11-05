US Says Very Engaged in Sudan Ceasefire Talks, Calls Situation Complicated

Washington: The White House said Tuesday that it was deeply engaged with ceasefire talks in Sudan, where the United States has proposed a deal to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"The administration is very much engaged," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"We want to see this conflict come to a peaceful end, just as we have with so many others, but the reality is it's a very complicated situation on the ground right now."