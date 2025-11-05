US Says Actively Engaged in Sudan Ceasefire Talks

WASHINGTON: The White House said Tuesday that it was deeply engaged in ceasefire talks in Sudan, where the United States has proposed a deal to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"The administration is very much engaged," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"We want to see this conflict come to a peaceful end, just as we have with so many others, but the reality is it's a very complicated situation on the ground right now."

The war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more over the past two years, has spread to new areas of Sudan in recent days, sparking fears of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.

After mediating in other conflicts in Africa and the Middle East in recent months, the US administration under Donald Trump is now pushing for a ceasefire in Sudan.

"The United States is actively engaged in efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the terrible conflict," Leavitt said, adding Washington was working with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to secure a deal "addressing both the immediate humanitarian crisis and the longer term political challenges."