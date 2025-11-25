US, Russia Discussions on Ukraine Take Place in Abu Dhabi, Say Reports

Washington: US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was meeting with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, US and British media reported Tuesday, days after talks with Ukraine in Geneva aimed at ending the conflict.

Driscoll met the Russian delegation on Monday with talks due to continue on Tuesday, ABC News and the Financial Times reported, citing a US official.

The latest talks were previously undisclosed, and follow meetings held in Geneva between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at resolving the war with Russia.

The Financial Times said the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov would be present at the talks, without detailing the Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news reporters: "I have nothing to tell you. We are following the media reports."