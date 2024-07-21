US President Joe Biden ends 2024 re-election campaign after debate debacle

Washington: Embattled US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election in 2024, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country".

Biden's decision follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.The 81-year-old president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden, currently isolating at his home in Delaware because of COVID, said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president."And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term".Biden said in his statement he would address the nation on the matter next week.President Biden thanked his Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she was an "extraordinary partner". Biden, however, did not explicitly did not endorse Harris, his running mate.�It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,� he wrote