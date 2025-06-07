 Top
US Offers Aid for Voluntary Departure of Illegal Immigrants

World
DC Correspondent
7 Jun 2025 12:17 PM IST

Depending on individual circumstances, participants may be eligible for financial support and other forms of assistance to facilitate their departure.

Department of Homeland Security

Washington, D.C: In a landmark announcement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced a new initiative encouraging foreign nationals residing illegally in the United States to voluntarily depart the country. The program offers what DHS describes as an "historic opportunity" for individuals to leave the U.S. legally and with dignity.

To participate in the program, individuals must register through the official CBP Home App at http://dhs.gov/cbphome.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Department of Homeland Security united states 
United States 
