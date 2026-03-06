 Top
US Military Base Targeted: Qatar Successfully Intercepts Drone Attack

6 March 2026 9:39 AM IST

This incident reflects the heightened security measures in place and the ongoing tensions in the region, emphasizing the importance of vigilance.

US Military Base Targeted: Qatar Successfully Intercepts Drone Attack
Doha: The Qatari defence ministry said air defences thwarted a drone attack targeting the US air base at Al-Udeid, Washington's largest military facility in the Middle East.

"Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base," the ministry said.
