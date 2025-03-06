US Man Swallows ₹6.8 Crore Diamond Earrings After Stealing Them

In a shocking incident at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida, a man allegedly swallowed two pairs of diamond earrings worth over ₹6.8 crore from luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. on February 26. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, reportedly posed as a representative for an Orlando Magic basketball player to gain access to the high-end store, according to local media outlet WFLA.

Authorities say Gilder managed to flee the store after snatching two sets of diamond earrings. One pair, featuring 4.86-carat diamonds, is valued at $160,000 (approximately ₹1.3 crore), while the second, a larger 8.10-carat set, is worth $609,500 (about ₹5.2 crore). Surveillance footage from the store shows Gilder grabbing the jewellery and sprinting out before staff could react.

After his arrest, police revealed that Gilder had swallowed the stolen earrings, likely in an attempt to hide the evidence. Medical scans confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his body. Authorities monitored him until the items could be safely recovered.

The daring heist has drawn widespread attention, both for the unusual method of concealing the high-value diamonds and for the suspect's audacious impersonation of a sports representative. Tiffany & Co., known globally for its luxury jewellery, has not issued a statement regarding the theft.

Gilder now faces serious charges, including grand theft and fraud. Investigations are ongoing to determine if he had any accomplices or a larger plan behind the theft. The recovered earrings are expected to be examined for damage once retrieved.