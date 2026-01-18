US Kills Al-Qaeda-Linked Leader Tied to Deadly ISIS Ambush in Syria

Florida: The United States military has killed a senior Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader with direct links to an ISIS ambush that targeted American soldiers in Syria in December, in a strike carried out in the country’s northwest region.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strike was conducted on January 16 and resulted in the death of Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an experienced terrorist leader with direct ties to an ISIS operative responsible for a deadly ambush on US personnel.

The December 13 ambush in Palmyra, Syria, killed two US service members and an American interpreter, while also injuring both American and Syrian personnel.

CENTCOM said al-Jasim was directly connected to the ISIS gunman involved in the attack and had played a role in planning terrorist operations.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said.

“There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you,” he added.

Following the December ambush, CENTCOM launched large-scale strikes across Syria under an operation dubbed Operation Hawkeye Strike.

As part of the operation, US and partner forces targeted more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites, employing over 200 precision-guided munitions, according to the statement.

CENTCOM further said that over the past year, US and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 others across Syria, removing individuals who posed a direct threat to US forces and regional security.

The command noted that the strikes targeted ISIS positions throughout Syria as part of its ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism, prevent future attacks, and protect US and partner forces in the region.

Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, in direct response to the ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra on December 13, 2025.

The slain soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sgt Edgar Brian Torres Tovar of Des Moines, Iowa, and 29-year-old Sgt William Nathaniel Howard of Marshalltown, Iowa, both members of the Iowa National Guard.

They were part of approximately 1,800 US troops deployed in the Middle East earlier this year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led mission to defeat ISIS.