US-Israeli Airstrikes Hit Two Steel Plants in Iran: Agencies

Tehran: US-Israeli airstrikes on Friday damaged two major steel plants in Iran, Iranian media reports said.

"Minutes ago, the American-Zionist enemy targeted the Khuzestan Steel (in southwest Iran) and Mobarakeh Steel factories in Isfahan (central Iran) in two separate attacks," the Fars news agency said, with state broadcaster IRIB also reporting the strikes.

"Rescue forces have immediately arrived at the scene of the incident," Fars wrote.

The news agency added that initial information suggested an "electrical substation and an alloy steel production line" were targeted at Mobarakeh Steel complex, while a warehouse was hit at the Khuzestan Steel Factory.

Steel is a strategically important material essential for industrial and military production, including of missiles, drones and ships.