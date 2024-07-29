U.S. Consulate Hyderabad Tweets about Absentee Voting for Americans in India

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, India, has recently tweeted about the process for U.S. citizens residing in India to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

U.S. citizens living abroad: the U.S. Presidential Election is only 99 days away! Make your vote count by registering and requesting your ballot today at https://t.co/XbXfJJbERD pic.twitter.com/g2F2h5xYgF — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) July 29, 2024

Recently, President Joe Biden announced his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. This sudden change in the political landscape has led to a flurry of false claims and misinformation spreading online as people grapple with the implications of this election shakeup.

Harris, who has quickly coalesced Democratic support, has already raised an impressive $200 million in just one week since Biden's endorsement. The campaign has also seen an influx of over 170,000 volunteers ready to assist with various initiatives, including phone banking, canvassing, and voter mobilization efforts.

Despite facing doubts about Biden's prospects against Trump and concerns about his ability to govern if re-elected, Harris has emerged as a strong contender. She has quickly garnered support from various Democratic figures, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have also announced their endorsement of Harris.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches next month, Harris will be vying for the party's nomination. Recent polling indicates that Harris and Trump are nearly tied, setting the stage for a fiercely contested campaign in the next 100 days leading up to the election on November 5.

The tweet by The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, India emphasizes the importance of being registered to vote before requesting an absentee ballot. U.S. citizens can visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website at FVAP.gov to ensure they are registered and request their absentee ballot. Election offices are required to send absentee ballots at least 45 days before a federal election, and most states have their deadline for absentee ballot submission.

The website also highlights the various methods available for U.S. citizens in India to submit their absentee ballots, including mailing them directly to their local election office in the United States or dropping them off at the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to be sent through the diplomatic pouch system.

It is crucial for U.S. citizens residing in India to be aware of the specific instructions and deadlines set by their respective states for absentee voting. The FVAP website provides state-specific guidelines and resources to ensure a smooth voting process for overseas voters.