US Confirms Rules on Korean Firms' Use of B-1 Visa: Seoul

Seoul: The United States has confirmed it will continue to let South Korean firms use B-1 visas to enter the country to install, service and repair equipment for investment projects, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Wednesday.

South Korean industry sources told AFP that having workers enter on B-1 visas or through the visa waiver programme -- which permit business visits but not employment -- "was a normal practice".

But the visa has come under scrutiny after hundreds of South Koreans, mostly on the visas, were arrested last month at a Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia.

Washington and Seoul launched a working group in the wake of the incident, holding its first meeting Tuesday to discuss smoother entry for Korean business people involved in US investment projects.

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the two had "clarified the scope of activities permitted under the B-1 (temporary business) visa".

"US officials reaffirmed that Korean firms can use the B-1 visa for activities such as installing, servicing and repairing equipment purchased abroad for US investment projects," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Seoul and Washington also agreed to open a dedicated investor desk at the US Embassy in Seoul this month.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, attending the opening session, said he "welcomed the entry of Korean personnel linked to such projects".

A visa is required for manual work in the United States, but approvals have become more difficult under Trump and firms have turned to workarounds.

They include Washington's ESTA visa waiver programme, which requires travellers to gain approval online, and which covers citizens from dozens of countries.