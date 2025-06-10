US Cannot And Will Not Tolerate Illegal Entry, Abuse Of Visas: Embassy

New Delhi: The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas, the US Embassy here said on Tuesday. In a post on X, the embassy shared this in a brief statement.

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," it said.