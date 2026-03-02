US, Arab Nations Slam Tehran's Drone, Missile Strikes in West Asia

Washington DC: The United States and six Arab nations on Monday issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks across West Asia, describing them as “indiscriminate,” “reckless,” and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

The statement was released by the governments of the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It followed a wave of Iranian strikes targeting multiple countries in the region in retaliation for US–Israel strikes on Iran that reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

“The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq — including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure,” the statement read.

It further stated, “The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”

The seven governments reaffirmed what they described as their inherent right to self-defence under international law and emphasised unity in protecting their citizens and territorial integrity.

“We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory,” the statement said.

The signatories also praised what they called effective air and missile defence coordination, saying it prevented significantly greater loss of life and destruction.

“We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction,” it added.

The acknowledgement underscores growing security cooperation between the United States and its Gulf and regional partners amid rising concerns over missile and drone threats from Tehran as tensions continue to escalate.