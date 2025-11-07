US Airports to Cut Flights by 10% Due to Government Shutdown: What You Need to Know

New York: Hundreds of flights set for Friday have been cut at major U.S. airports as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's effort to phase in 10% reductions because of the government shutdown .

The FAA is imposing the reductions to take pressure off air traffic controllers, who are federal employees and have been working without pay during the shutdown.

In addition to reduced flight traffic, the shutdown has led to more flight delays , with experts advising travelers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport, among other tips .

Here's a closer look at what to know about the reductions.

Which airports are affected? The 40 airports selected by the FAA for reductions span more than two dozen states and include hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Newark, according to an order published by the agency Thursday evening. A full list of affected airports can be found here .

More than 815 flights have been called off nationwide, according to FlightAware. Delta Air Lines said it would scratch roughly 170 flights Friday, and American Airlines planned to cut 220 daily through Monday.

Karen Soika from Greenwich, Connecticut, unsuccessfully tried to book a rental car after learning her flight to Utah was leaving from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport instead of Newark Liberty International Airport.

“I’m a surgeon, I’m used to chaos,” she said.

“I’m going to U-Haul and I’m going to drive a truck cross country to get back to Utah,” said Soika, who’s advising on medical scenes there for a spinoff of the TV series “Yellowstone.”

Why is this necessary?

Air traffic controllers have gone without paychecks during the shutdown. That has led to controllers calling in sick and contributed to staffing shortages that have affected air travel for weeks.

Most controllers work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said.

That leaves little time for a side job unless controllers call in sick to the FAA.

When will the reductions begin and end? The reductions began Friday and airlines have said people could see weekend travel plans disrupted with little notice.

Airlines will phase in reductions at the direction of the FAA, starting by eliminating 4% of flights at the targeted airports and building to 10%, according to the agency's order.

United Airlines will cut 4% of its flights this weekend based on guidance from the FAA, said company spokesperson Josh Freed.

It is unclear when the reduced flights could end. Airlines, unions and the travel industry have urged Congress to end the shutdown, which on Wednesday became the longest on record.

What will the effect of the reduction be? The cuts could include up to 1,800 flights and about 268,000 seats combined, according to one estimate.

United and Delta both said they would offer refunds to travelers who opt not to fly, even if they have tickets that aren’t normally refundable.

The cuts also could disrupt package deliveries because two airports with major distribution centers are on the list. FedEx operates at the Memphis, Tennessee, airport and UPS in Louisville, Kentucky, where there was a deadly cargo plane crash this week.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned there could be chaos in the skies if the shutdown drags on long enough for controllers to miss their second full paycheck next week.

Has this happened before? FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said this week that he has never seen these kinds of measures taken in his nearly four-decade experience in the aviation field.

Staffing problems led to delays throughout October, but they were mostly isolated and temporary. Last weekend, though, saw a change.

From Friday to Sunday evening, at least 39 air traffic control facilities reported potential staffing limits, according to an Associated Press analysis of operations plans shared through the Air Traffic Control System Command Center system. The figure, which is likely an undercount, is well above the average for weekends before the shutdown.