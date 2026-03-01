United Nations Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Israel-Iran Conflict

Paris [France]: The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting at 10 pm CET to address the situation in Iran and the Middle East, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Saturday.In a post on X, Jean-Noël Barrot said, "At the request of France, the United Nations Security Council will meet tonight at 10 p.m. Paris time to address the situation in Iran and the Middle East."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by the United States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermines international peace and security.While invoking the UN charter, the Secretary General said that the principal document guiding the international body clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.""All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN. The Charter clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations," he wrote on X.Earlier, in a blow to Tehran's leadership, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike on Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes.In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in some Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.