UN Nuclear Chief Expects Very Heavy Damage at Iran’s Fordo Facility After US Airstrike

AP
23 Jun 2025 2:55 PM IST

IAEA head cites impact of bunker-buster bombs; full assessment of underground damage pending

An image of Fordow after the strikes on June 22, 2025. (Satellite Image: Maxar Technologies)

Dubai: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday that very heavy damage is expected at Iran's underground facility at Fordo after a US airstrike there this weekend with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement in Vienna.

Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred, Gross said. He added that at this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordo.
