UN Calls African Slave Trade ‘Gravest Crime Against Humanity’
UN General Assembly calls transatlantic African slave trade 'the gravest crime against humanity' on Wednesday.
United Nations: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday designated the transatlantic African slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity," in a move advocates said is a step towards healing and justice.
The resolution was adopted to applause by a vote of 123 in favor, three against -- the United States, Israel and Argentina -- and 52 abstentions, including Britain and member states of the European Union.
( Source : AFP )
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