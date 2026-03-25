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UN Calls African Slave Trade ‘Gravest Crime Against Humanity’

World
25 March 2026 11:20 PM IST

UN General Assembly calls transatlantic African slave trade 'the gravest crime against humanity' on Wednesday.

UN Calls African Slave Trade ‘Gravest Crime Against Humanity’
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The United Nations logo is seen inside the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)

United Nations: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday designated the transatlantic African slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity," in a move advocates said is a step towards healing and justice.

The resolution was adopted to applause by a vote of 123 in favor, three against -- the United States, Israel and Argentina -- and 52 abstentions, including Britain and member states of the European Union.
( Source : AFP )
transatlantic African slave trade UN General Assembly resolution crime against humanity healing and justice advocates for justice 
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AFP
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