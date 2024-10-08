UK Woman gets response from her dream Job after 48 years

A 70-year-old woman who applied for a motorcycle stunt rider position 48 years ago has finally received her application letter. Tizi Hodson, a former stuntwoman, was pleasantly surprised when the long-lost letter arrived nearly five decades after she sent it. Written in January 1976, the letter had been stuck behind a drawer in a post office all these years but has now made its way back to her.

The application letter came with a handwritten note that read, "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw. Only about 50 years late."





This unanticipated arrival rejuvenated the memories of the dream Hodson had in her youth. "I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why," She told the BBC.



Hodson remembered typing the application in her London flat, excitedly waiting for a response that never arrived. "Every day I looked for my post, but there was nothing there, and I was so disappointed because I really, really wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle," she recalled.

"It means so much to me to get it back all this time later," she added.

After the early disappointment of her career, Hudson pursued an extraordinary journey. She relocated to Africa, where she worked as a snake handler and horse whisperer. Later, she learned to fly and became an aerobatic pilot and instructor. She noted that she was cautious about revealing she was a 'woman,' fearing she would have no chance of even getting an interview.

“I even stupidly told them I didn't mind how many bones I might break as I was used to it,” she said.

While Retrospecting on her journey, Tizi Hodson said that she had an amazing time in life, "even if she broke a few bones."

“If I could speak to my younger self, I'd say go and do everything I've done,” Hodson added.