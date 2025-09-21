UK, Portugal to Recognise Palestinian State Ahead of UN Debate

London: Britain was set Sunday to recognise a Palestinian state, UK media said, ahead of key UN talks where several nations are poised to follow suit to pressure Israel over Gaza.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer "will set out the position later on today," his deputy David Lammy told the BBC, stopping short of confirming that there would be a full recognition of a Palestinian state.

Portugal's foreign ministry also said in a statement that Lisbon "will recognise the State of Palestine" and that "the official declaration of recognition will be made on Sunday, September 21".

Although it would be a largely symbolic move, the UK would become the first G7 country to move towards full recognition of a State of Palestine, with France and others expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly next week.

It is a watershed moment for Palestinian statehood, with the most powerful western nations for years holding out against recognition, arguing it had to be part of any two-state solution negotiated as part of a deal peace with Israel.

But a growing number of longtime allies have shifted positions, as Israel has intensified its Gaza offensive, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.

The besieged Palestinian territory has suffered vast destruction, death and lack of food that have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis.

World leaders will gather for a key debate at the UN General Assembly in New York this week where the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be front and centre.

- 'Special burden' -

Lammy acknowledged at the UN in July that "Britain bears a special burden of responsibility to support the two-state solution".

Over a century ago, the UK was pivotal in laying the groundwork for the creation of the state of Israel through the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

Starmer said in July that his Labour government intended to recognise a Palestinian State unless Israel took "substantive" steps including reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

The landmark announcement will be echoed by around 10 nations including France, Australia, Belgium and Canada at the UN meet, while recognising that Palestinian statehood would not result in immediate improvements to the situation in the Middle East.

Lammy told the BBC on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority -- the civilian body that governs in areas of the West Bank -- had been calling for the move for some time "and I think a lot of that is wrapped up in hope".

"Will this feed children? No it won't, that's down to humanitarian aid. Will this free hostages? That must be down to a ceasefire."

But he said it was an attempt to "hold out for" a two-state solution.

Starmer previously said that the move would make "a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution".

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused him of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist" ideology.

- 'Worrying evolution' -

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP on Friday that the world "should not feel intimidated by the risk of retaliation" from Israel.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the war, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,208 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gazan health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Portugal's foreign ministry said on Friday that it would also formally declare its recognition on Sunday.

Lisbon had already announced in July that it intended to do so, citing the "extremely worrying evolution of the conflict" as well as the humanitarian crisis and Israel's repeated threats to annex Palestinian land.

Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza, a UN-backed hunger monitor has declared a famine in part of the territory and the Israeli military has said it will use "unprecedented force" to capture Gaza City.

Israel has vehemently opposed the moves and has reportedly threatened to annex the West Bank in response.