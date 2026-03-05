UK Maritime Agency Confirms Explosion, Oil Spill Incident Near Kuwait

Kuwait: A tanker was hit by a "large explosion" in the waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said Thursday.

"The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, the agency posted on X.

"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact."