UK Govt Plans Law to Ban Sale of Energy Drinks to Children
Many reports suggest that the energy drinks have more caffeine than two regular sized coffee cups resulting in headaches and sleep issues in young people
The Government of the United Kingdom has reportedly proposed a new law to ban the sale of energy drinks including popular names like 'Red Bull' to children under 16 years of age across England.
The move is aimed at minimizing caffeine consumption in children. Many reports suggest that the energy drinks have more caffeine than two regular sized coffee cups resulting in headaches and sleep issues in young people, which indirectly impacts their education.
As per reports, the targeted drinks by the ban are those with more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre.
Retailers, including shops, cafés, restaurants, vending machines and online stores would be legally restricted from selling energy drinks to under-16s.
Regular soft drinks with lower caffeine, tea, and coffee would not be affected.
Interestingly, many superstores are reportedly following a voluntary ban on selling the high caffeinated drinks to children.
Officials cited risks such as sleep disruption, anxiety, poor concentration, dental damage and obesity, especially in disadvantaged communities as the reasons behind pushing the law.
However, before moving further the government launched a 12-week consultation with all the stakeholders including parents, health experts, retailers and other to gather inputs about how best to implement the measure.