UK Comes in Support of Canada in Diplomatic Row With India

New Delhi: Hours after the United States and New Zealand, the United Kingdom also virtually came out in support of Canada in its diplomatic row with India on Wednesday. Mentioning the “serious developments outlined” in the probe pertaining to the Canadian allegations that India is involved in the killing of Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year, the UK asked New Delhi to cooperate with the Canadian legal process.



New Delhi has already rubbished the Canadian allegations first levelled in September last year and has maintained that Canada has “not provided a shred of evidence” to back up its baseless claims. On Monday, both India and Canada had expelled six diplomats each from the other country, marking an all-time low in bilateral ties.





Appearing to echo the Canadian position on the matter while making no mention of India’s position, Britain on Wednesday said that “respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential."

While commenting on the “Canadian investigation linked to the government of India”, the British foreign and commonwealth development office (FCDO) spokesperson said, “We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential. The government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step.”

Just hours earlier, both the United States and New Zealand also came out in support of Canada. A US state department spokesperson said that the US “wanted to see” India cooperate with Canada in its investigation but noted that India had “not chosen that path” and had “chosen an alternate path”.

New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters was quoted as saying that the Canadian allegations, “if proven, were very concerning”.

The United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand are part of what is popularly known as the “Five Eyes” anglospheric alliance, wherein they back each other on strategic and security issues.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had on Tuesday alleged that "agents of the government of India" use criminals affiliated with the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang to "target (the) South Asian community... specifically pro-Khalistani elements" in Canada. Indian government sources, however, had said “no specifics had been provided” to substantiate these “vague” and baseless allegations.

Hours after the RCMP's allegations against India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed the Indian government had made a "fundamental error" of supporting a campaign of violence against Canadians on Canadian soil, but Indian government sources had said it was the “same old Mr Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons".

Sources in New Delhi had made it clear that “no credible evidence” had been presented by Canada to India contrary to Canadian claims, adding that “it is absurd that after intensively engaging the high commissioner (Sanjay Kumar Verma) over the last year, the Canadian government now chooses to target him."