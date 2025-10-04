Two Indians Jailed for Singapore Hotel Robberies

Singapore: Two men from India, accused of robbing and assaulting two sex workers in hotel rooms while holidaying in Singapore, were each sentenced to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane on Friday.Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing the victims, reported The Straits Times.

The court heard that Arokkiyasami and Rajendran arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a vacation. Two days later, while walking in the Little India area, an unknown man approached them and asked if they were interested in hiring prostitutes for sexual services.

The man then provided them with the contact information for two women before leaving.

Arokkiya told Rajendran that they needed money and suggested they contact the women and rob them in a hotel room, to which Rajendran agreed. They arranged to meet one of the women in a hotel room around 6 pm that day.

Once inside the room, they tied the victim's hands and legs with clothing and slapped her. They robbed her of her jewellery, SGD 2,000 in cash, her passport, and her bank cards.

Later that night, around 11 pm, they set up a meeting with the second woman at another hotel. When she arrived, they dragged her by her arms to rob her, and Rajendran covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

They stole SGD 800 in cash, two mobile phones, and her passport, threatening her not to leave the room until they returned.

The actions of Arokkiyasami and Rajendran were exposed when the second victim confided in another man the following day, prompting the police to be called.

During mitigation, both men, who were unrepresented, pleaded with the judge for leniency and a lighter sentence.

Arokkiyasami, speaking through an interpreter, stated, "My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this." Rajendran added, "My wife and child are alone in India, and they are financially suffering."

Those who voluntarily cause injury during a robbery can be sentenced to between five and 20 years in prison and face a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, according to the report by the Singapore daily.