Twin earthquakes of over 4 magnitude hit northern Afghanistan

PTI
29 March 2025 2:21 PM IST

Afghanistan jolted by two back-to-back quakes; epicentre 280 km from Kabul, no casualties reported

Two earthquakes of 4.3 and 4.7 magnitude struck northern Afghanistan early Saturday, following Myanmar's powerful tremors a day earlier.

Afghanistan was rocked by two successive earthquakes of more than four magnitude on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology said here.The first earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan at 4:51 am India Standard Time was of 4.3 magnitude. This was followed by a second more powerful tremor of 4.7 magnitude at 5:16 am IST.

The epicentre of both the quakes was located about 280 km from Kabul. The focal depth of the two quakes was over 180 km. The Afghanistan quakes come a day after Myanmar was hit with two strong shallow earthquakes leading to widespread damage.
Regions as far as Bangkok in Thailand also felt the impact with an under construction 30-storey skyscraper collapsing like a pack of cards and several tall buildings swaying, triggering panic among residents.


