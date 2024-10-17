 Top
Home » World

Turkiye Envoy Hits out at Israel for its Attacks in Gaza

World
Mrittika Banerjee
16 Oct 2024 8:16 PM GMT
Turkiye Envoy Hits out at Israel for its Attacks in Gaza
x
"Can you sleep peacefully if there’s a fight in your neighbour’s house?" the Consul General questioned, addressing the Gaza conflict. He continued, “What Israel is doing in Palestine is a massacre, and it's intolerable.” (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Turkish Consul General Orhan Yalman Okan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as a "massacre."

"Can you sleep peacefully if there’s a fight in your neighbour’s house?" the Consul General questioned, addressing the Gaza conflict. He continued, “What Israel is doing in Palestine is a massacre, and it's intolerable.”

The Turkish envoy was talking after launching the Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association in Hyderabad. Faiz Khan, association chairman, said, “When I visited Turkey, I was struck by the similarities with Hyderabad — whether it’s in the architecture or how both cities are developing.”

Hyderabad’s historical ties with the Ottoman Empire, especially through Princess Durrushehvar, the daughter of the last Ottoman Caliph who married into the Hyderabad royal family, adds a unique touch to this relationship.

The Consul General noted that Hyderabad’s heritage made it an ideal destination for more international tourism, drawing comparisons with historic cities in Turkey.

The friendship association aims to foster educational exchanges. The association plans to host an education fair in Hyderabad next year.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Orhan Yalman Okan Gaza Israel Indo-Turkiye Friendship Faiz Khan 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Mrittika Banerjee
About the AuthorMrittika Banerjee

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick