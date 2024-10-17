Turkiye Envoy Hits out at Israel for its Attacks in Gaza

Hyderabad: Turkish Consul General Orhan Yalman Okan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as a "massacre."

"Can you sleep peacefully if there’s a fight in your neighbour’s house?" the Consul General questioned, addressing the Gaza conflict. He continued, “What Israel is doing in Palestine is a massacre, and it's intolerable.”

The Turkish envoy was talking after launching the Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association in Hyderabad. Faiz Khan, association chairman, said, “When I visited Turkey, I was struck by the similarities with Hyderabad — whether it’s in the architecture or how both cities are developing.”

Hyderabad’s historical ties with the Ottoman Empire, especially through Princess Durrushehvar, the daughter of the last Ottoman Caliph who married into the Hyderabad royal family, adds a unique touch to this relationship.

The Consul General noted that Hyderabad’s heritage made it an ideal destination for more international tourism, drawing comparisons with historic cities in Turkey.

The friendship association aims to foster educational exchanges. The association plans to host an education fair in Hyderabad next year.