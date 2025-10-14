Turkey, Iraq Pressure Forced Netanyahu To Pull Out Of Gaza Summit: Sources

ISTANBUL: The opposition of Turkey and Iraq to the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu at Monday's Gaza summit in Egypt prompted him to cancel at the last minute, two diplomatic sources told AFP.

"At the initiative of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and through Turkey's diplomatic efforts -- with the support of other leaders -- Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt," a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

World leaders are gathering at the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to sign a document "ending the war in the Gaza Strip" later on Monday which will be jointly chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Earlier, the Egyptian presidency confirmed Netanyahu's presence at the summit, but some 40 minutes later, the Israeli leader's office issued a statement saying he would be unable to attend.

Although he was "invited" to attend by Trump, Netanyahu would not be attending "due to the timing" which coincides with the start at sundown of the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah, it said.

According to Turkish media reports, Erdogan learned of Netanyahu's expected attendance while en route to Sharm El-Sheikh, with his plane circling over the Red Sea and refusing to touch down until it was confirmed he would not be attending.

Separately, an advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani told AFP the Iraqi delegation would boycott the summit if Netanyahu was there.

"The Iraqi delegation informed the Egyptian side that it was not prepared to participate in the regional summit if Netanyahu attended," presidential adviser Ali al-Mousawi told AFP.

"Iraq has taken a clear position on this matter and has informed the Egyptians of its rejection, and a number of other delegations have announced their intention to withdraw if Netanyahu participates," he said.

He said Cairo had then informed Netanyahu he "could not be received, which led to the cancellation of his participation in the conference".