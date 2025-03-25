Turkey Arrests Protesters, Journalists Amid Istanbul Mayor’s Jailing

Turkish authorities arrested several journalists in a crackdown on Monday following widespread protests over the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a media union reported.

The Disk-Basin-Is media workers' union said at least eight journalists and photojournalists were detained, calling it an "attack on press freedoms and the people's right to learn the truth." The union demanded their immediate release.

Outrage has swept across Turkey's major cities as thousands protest the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. #Turkey #protests pic.twitter.com/WNP6prwUNa

The social media platform X revealed it was challenging multiple court orders from Turkish authorities to block over 700 accounts, including those of news organisations, journalists, and political figures in Turkey.

Mass Arrests and Violent Clashes

Since Imamoglu’s arrest on Sunday, 1,133 protesters have been detained, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The protests, which erupted after his detention on Wednesday, have become the largest demonstrations in Turkey in over a decade. Yerlikaya claimed that some detainees had links to terrorist groups and criminal records.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, there have been clashes in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, with police using tear gas, water cannons, and plastic pellets. Protesters responded by hurling stones, fireworks, and other objects.

Imamoglu Calls for More Rallies

In a social media message, Imamoglu urged supporters to continue peaceful demonstrations outside city hall and other locations. He also called on police to treat protesters with kindness.

Imamoglu, who was jailed on corruption charges, denies all allegations. The Interior Ministry has suspended him from duty, replacing one district mayor with a government appointee.

Erdogan Warns Opposition

In a televised address, Erdogan accused the opposition of disrupting public order and warned of legal and political consequences. He criticized CHP chairman Ozgur Ozel for encouraging protests.

Despite his imprisonment, Imamoglu was endorsed as the CHP’s presidential candidate through a primary election involving 1.7 million members and millions of non-members in a "solidarity ballot."

Meanwhile, Ankara’s mayor is also under investigation over the alleged misuse of public funds, the municipality confirmed.

Imamoglu’s 2019 election victory in Istanbul was a major blow to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled the city for 25 years. His re-election last year strengthened the opposition’s position against Erdogan’s government.