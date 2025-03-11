Tulsi Gabbard to Visit India

Washington: United States National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said she will visit India as part a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific she is undertaking with the aim of building strong relationships and open lines of communication to achieve President Donald Trump’s objectives of peace and freedom.

In a post on X, Gabbard said, “I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I’ll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France en route back to DC.

Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump’s objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I’ll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training.” This will be her first visit after assuming office under the Trump Administration. Gabbard, a known friend of India, is expected to hold talks with the Indian leadership during her visit.