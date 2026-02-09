Trump Wishes Japan PM Takaichi Great Success After Landslide Win

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition's projected victory in snap elections, wishing the conservative "Great Success."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."