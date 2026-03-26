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Trump Warns Iran to “Get Serious Soon” in US Talks

World
26 March 2026 4:44 PM IST

Trump warns Iran to act quickly in talks to avoid serious consequences in the Middle East.

Trump Warns Iran to “Get Serious Soon” in US Talks
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US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual President's Dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran "better get serious soon" in US talks to end the Middle East war.

Iranian negotiators are "'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"
( Source : AFP )
US President Donald trump Iran US Israel attack Iran 
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