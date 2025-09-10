Trump Softens Stand; India Responds While Navarro Calls Indians 'Keyboard Minions'

Chennai: Amidst contradicting statements from different sources, US President Donald Trump made a conciliatory gesture while stating that he was hopeful of “a conclusion” for the trade negotiations with India. India too responded with bonhomie. However, his trade advisor Peter Navarro continued his tirade against India, by calling Indian netizens “keyboard minions”.

The US-India trade relations had taken a rough path after the US imposed the penalty tariffs and the US administration and Trump himself continued the tirade against India.

Turning a new leaf, Trump on Tuesday (local time) mellowed his tone and sounded hopeful of a trade deal.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks,” Trump posted in Truth Social.

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" he added.

Replying to the post, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X: “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."

While the negotiations are on, with the 25 per cent penalty tariff already imposed, lowering reciprocal duties will not make India competitive against its peers. “Unless the US drops these tariffs—which looks unlikely given the Supreme Court case—no trade negotiation can realistically move forward. Trump’s warm words may simply be a tactic to weaken India’s resolve in pursuing multipolar ties with Russia and China,” finds Ajay Srivastava, founder, GTRI.

Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly urged the European Union to hit China with tariffs of up to 100 per cent as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump also asked the European Union to slap India with similarly expansive tariffs.

Moreover, Trump aide Peter Navarro in a post on X lashed out at Indian netizens. "India’s keyboard minions are hijacking X’s Community Notes to bury the facts. They’re furious about losing unfettered access to US markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world’s highest trade barriers."

While he posted "facts" about India’s "sky-high tariffs" and purchase of Russian oil which fuels Vladimir Putin's "war machine", Indians rushed to put together a "weak Community Note" in an "attempt to dispute the truth," he said.

"India has the largest population in the world, and all it can do is manage a few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda," he said.