Trump Says He Is ‘Disappointed’ That Mojtaba Khamenei Became Iran’s Supreme Leader

10 March 2026 8:50 AM IST

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Members Issues Conference, Monday, March 9, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. AP/PTI(AP03_10_2026_000003A)

Florida:U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said on Monday he was "disappointed" that Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his ⁠slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the supreme leader of the country.

"We think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem ‌for ⁠the country," Trump told reporters at a press conference in Florida.

When asked ⁠whether the new leader had a target on his back, ⁠Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to say ⁠whether or not he does.

