Trump Says He Is ‘Disappointed’ That Mojtaba Khamenei Became Iran’s Supreme Leader
"We think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country," Trump told reporters at a press conference in Florida.
Florida:U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was "disappointed" that Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the supreme leader of the country.
When asked whether the new leader had a target on his back, Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to say whether or not he does.
( Source : Reuters )
