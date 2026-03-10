Trump Says He Is ‘Disappointed’ That Mojtaba Khamenei Became Iran’s Supreme Leader

Florida:U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said on Monday he was "disappointed" that Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his ⁠slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the supreme leader of the country.

"We think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem ‌for ⁠the country," Trump told reporters at a press conference in Florida.

When asked ⁠whether the new leader had a target on his back, ⁠Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to say ⁠whether or not he does.

