Trump Proposes Concrete Patio Over White House Rose Garden

DC Correspondent
20 March 2025 4:41 PM IST

President's plan to replace the historic garden with a durable surface sparks debate over preservation Vs practicality

Donald Trump’s proposal to turn the White House Rose Garden into a concrete patio to address wet conditions has triggered a clash between history preservationists and those seeking functionality.

US President Donald Trump has proposed converting the historic White House Rose Garden into a concrete patio, citing issues with wet conditions affecting outdoor events. The plan has ignited a debate between preservationists and supporters who see the change as a practical upgrade.

Trump, known for his preference for opulent and functional designs similar to those at his Mar-a-Lago estate, believes that the current garden setup is impractical for large gatherings. "Events are constantly disrupted by rain and soft ground," he reportedly said, emphasizing the need for a more durable outdoor space.

The Rose Garden, originally commissioned by First Lady Ellen Wilson in 1913 and later redesigned by Jacqueline Kennedy in 1962, has long been a symbol of the White House’s historical and cultural legacy. Critics argue that replacing it with concrete would erase a piece of American history.

“This is not just about a garden—it’s about preserving the traditions of the White House,” said a historian from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. On the other hand, Trump’s supporters argue that a more weather-resistant area would be beneficial for hosting official events without disruptions.

While Trump’s proposal is not official White House policy, it has already stirred heated discussions. Experts suggest that any such alteration would require approval from preservation committees and federal agencies responsible for maintaining historical landmarks. As the debate continues, the Rose Garden remains unchanged, but its future could become a talking point in political and cultural circles.

