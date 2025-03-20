Trump Proposes Concrete Patio Over White House Rose Garden

The Rose Garden, originally commissioned by First Lady Ellen Wilson in 1913 and later redesigned by Jacqueline Kennedy in 1962, has long been a symbol of the White House’s historical and cultural legacy. Critics argue that replacing it with concrete would erase a piece of American history.

“This is not just about a garden—it’s about preserving the traditions of the White House,” said a historian from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. On the other hand, Trump’s supporters argue that a more weather-resistant area would be beneficial for hosting official events without disruptions.

While Trump’s proposal is not official White House policy, it has already stirred heated discussions. Experts suggest that any such alteration would require approval from preservation committees and federal agencies responsible for maintaining historical landmarks. As the debate continues, the Rose Garden remains unchanged, but its future could become a talking point in political and cultural circles.