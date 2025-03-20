Trump Proposes Concrete Patio Over White House Rose Garden
President's plan to replace the historic garden with a durable surface sparks debate over preservation Vs practicality
US President Donald Trump has proposed converting the historic White House Rose Garden into a concrete patio, citing issues with wet conditions affecting outdoor events. The plan has ignited a debate between preservationists and supporters who see the change as a practical upgrade.
Trump, known for his preference for opulent and functional designs similar to those at his Mar-a-Lago estate, believes that the current garden setup is impractical for large gatherings. "Events are constantly disrupted by rain and soft ground," he reportedly said, emphasizing the need for a more durable outdoor space.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
