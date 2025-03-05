Trump on Greenland: We Are Going to Get It, One Way or Other

In his first address to Congress since inauguration, President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' intent to acquire Greenland, emphasizing its strategic significance for national and global security. Midway through his 90-minute speech, Trump addressed the people of Greenland, stating, "We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America." He further pledged, "We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."

Shifting to a more assertive tone, Trump highlighted Greenland's importance to U.S. national security, "We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it." He concluded, "But we need it really for international, for world security, and I think we're going to get it. One way or the other, we're going to get it."

This marks the latest development in a series of U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland. In January, legislation titled the "Make Greenland Great Again Act" was introduced in Congress, proposing a 60-day review period before integrating Greenland into the United States. Subsequently, the "Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025" was introduced, aiming to rename Greenland to "Red, White, and Blueland" upon acquisition.

The Danish government has consistently rejected these acquisition proposals, emphasizing Greenland's autonomy and strategic importance. Greenland's Premier has expressed a desire to maintain independence, stating, "Greenland wants to be independent, not American or Danish." The international community continues to monitor these developments, as the U.S. pursuit of Greenland raises complex geopolitical and sovereignty issues.