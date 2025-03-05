Trump Honors 13-Year-Old DJ Daniel as Honorary Agent

In a poignant moment during his first joint session address to Congress, President Donald Trump honored 13-year-old Devarjaye DJ Daniel by appointing him as an honorary Secret Service agent. DJ, hailing from Houston, Texas, was diagnosed w ith brain cancer in 2018 and was given just five months to live.

President Trump just made a young boy's dream come true by making him an agent of the United States Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/Ds7Q2yAaDd — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025

Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service AgentDefying the odds, he has surpassed that prognosis by over six years. Throughout his battle, DJ has remained steadfast in his dream o f becoming a law enforcement officer, having been sworn in as an honorary member of over 900 law enforceme nt agencies across the United States.

During the address, President Trump highlighted DJ's resilience and dedication, stating, "Since that time, DJ and his dad have bee n on a quest to make his dream come true." He then invited the new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially i nduct DJ as an honorary agent. The announcement was met with a standing ovation and chants of "D-J!" from member s of Congress, reflecting bipartisan admiration for the young boy's courage. This ge sture not only fulfilled DJ's aspiration but also shed light on the broader issue of childhood cancer. President Trump acknowledged the rising rates of pediatric cancer during his speech, aligning with his administration's commitment to address this critical health concern. DJ's journey has been an inspiring testament to resilience and hope. His story has touched many, and his latest recognition as an honorary Secret Service agent adds to his remarkable list of accolades, symbolizing the support and admiration of the nation for his unwavering spirit.



