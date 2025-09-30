Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump stated on Monday (local time) that the Gaza peace proposal, "if accepted by Hamas," means the "immediate end of the war itself", remarks made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, in 72 hours... It means the immediate end to the war itself, not just Gaza... Arab and Muslim countries have committed in writing to demilitarise Gaza, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organisations immediately... destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels, weapons, and production facilities. They have a lot of production facilities that we're destroying..." Trump expressed hope that there would be "no more shooting" and said that Arab and Muslim countries have "probably an understanding" of dealing with Hamas.

"All parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases... No more shooting, hopefully. As progress is made toward achieving these goals, Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfil these commitments of dealing with Hamas... They probably have an understanding... If they're unable to do so, then Israel would have the absolute right and full US backing... Israel will have my fallback to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas...," Trump added.

He does not rule out the possibility of Hamas "rejecting the deal" and reiterated his full support to Israel to deal with the "danger" posed by Hamas in the region. "I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace... If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible..., you know, Bibi (Israeli PM Netanyahu), you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do. The ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region. And that danger is caused by Hamas. The tyranny of terror has to end... To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace,'" Trump said.

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan included that Gaza will be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th, 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.