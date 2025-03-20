Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

Washington: Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday that the United States could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

The Ukrainian president said following their call that Kyiv was ready to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.

But a wider ceasefire remains elusive with the Kremlin leader insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine.

Republican Trump's tone was markedly more positive after the Zelensky call, with the White House describing it as "fantastic" -- despite the fact that the two men had a blazing televised row in the Oval Office recently.

Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" and said Washington could be "very helpful" in running them," said a statement from National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," it said.

Trump also pledged to help Kyiv get more air defense equipment from Europe, and to find Ukrainian children "abducted" by Russia, the statement said.

The US president earlier said on his Truth Social network that efforts to reach a full truce were "very much on track."

'Ending the war'

For his part, Zelensky said he was ready to reciprocate with Russia on a pause on energy network strikes following the "frank" conversation with the US president.

"One of the first steps towards fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," he added.

Zelensky said Ukrainian and US officials could meet in coming days for fresh talks in Saudi Arabia, where Russian and American teams are also due to meet early next week.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow said Wednesday, which was planned as a goodwill gesture following the Trump-Putin call.

Kyiv and Moscow however accused each other of continuing attacks.

Ukraine's defense ministry said an overnight barrage of Russian missiles and drones struck the war-battered nation, killing one person and damaging two hospitals.

"Today Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire," Zelensky said of the strikes.

Ukraine's national railway service said the barrage had hit railway energy infrastructure in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia's defense ministry reported a "deliberate" Ukrainian attack overnight on an oil depot in the south of the country, which they said was aimed at "derailing" Trump's attempts to broker an end to the fighting.

"These attacks are countering our common efforts," added Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the US-Russian talks.

'Don't believe Putin'

The major sticking point remains Putin's resistance to a full ceasefire -- something that Kyiv and some Western allies say underscores how the Russian leader cannot be trusted.

Putin insisted during his call with Trump on Tuesday that a full ceasefire was only possible if the West agrees to Moscow's long-standing demand to halt its billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.

The Kremlin chief also demanded Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm and must halt mandatory mobilization.

Moscow and Washington were even at odds on the results of the call. The Kremlin said they only discussed halting power plant attacks, but the White House insisted the talks covered both energy and other civilian infrastructure.

Trump's overtures to Putin, and indications Washington will no longer guarantee European security, have spooked Kyiv and the United States's NATO allies.

"I don't believe Putin at all, not a single word. He only understands force," said Kyiv resident Lev Sholoudko, 32.

In Moscow, locals were more optimistic the talks could bring an end to the fighting -- to Russia's advantage.

"Definitely this is in our favor," said Moscow resident Larisa, 46. "There is no other way. What happened in 1945 will happen now," she added, referring to the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.