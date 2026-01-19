Trump Envoy Sidelined at Greenland Dog Race

Nuuk: Greenland's dogsled federation said Monday that the new US special envoy to the Arctic island had been disinvited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Jeff Landry had been invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invite the KNQK federation has previously called "totally inappropriate".

"KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation," it wrote on Facebook overnight Sunday to Monday.

"This is reassuring," it added.

A year ago, US Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha Vance had planned to attend the dogsled race during an uninvited visit to Greenland.

Her plans were cancelled amid strong opposition in Denmark, and replaced by a visit with her husband JD Vance and a delegation to the US Pitiffuk military base in the northwest of the island.