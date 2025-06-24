President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Israel, urging the nation to "bring your pilots home, now!" as he seeks to uphold a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, following reports of continued hostilities. Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump expressed frustration over both nations' failure to adhere to the ceasefire terms established early Tuesday.

"They violated it, but Israel violated it too," Trump stated, pointing to mutual breaches of the ceasefire agreement. "I'm not happy with Israel," he added, signaling his disappointment with the ongoing military actions. The president's remarks come in the wake of reported attacks by both Israel and Iran, which have undermined efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The ceasefire, intended to halt hostilities, was breached just hours after the deadline, with Israel reporting missile fire from Iran and subsequently ordering retaliatory strikes. Trump’s call for Israel to recall its pilots underscores his administration’s push to restore stability and prevent further escalation ahead of critical international discussions at the NATO summit.

The White House has not yet detailed specific measures to address the violations, but Trump’s comments suggest a focus on diplomatic pressure to enforce the ceasefire. As the situation develops, the international community awaits further updates on whether both nations will comply with the U.S.-backed call for peace.